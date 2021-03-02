Royce & Associates LP Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 241.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,800 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.91% of Computer Task Group worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

