Royce & Associates LP Invests $1.48 Million in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.08% of fuboTV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,787,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $5,726,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $3,857,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $2,240,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

