Royce & Associates LP Invests $1.50 Million in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.05% of Blackbaud at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,019,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blackbaud by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,546,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after purchasing an additional 389,785 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Blackbaud by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 579,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.83, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,970,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $457,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,665. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.