Royce & Associates LP Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.29% of CuriosityStream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 11,684 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 743,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,691,257. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 20,500 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $226,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,309.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381.

Shares of CURI opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CURI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

