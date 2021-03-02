Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.33% of Eos Energy Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.21.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

