Royce & Associates LP Sells 13,840 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEB)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEB) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 13,840 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SENEB stock opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $484.39 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

