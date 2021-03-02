Royce & Associates LP Sells 2,000 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $282.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $312.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.23 and a 200-day moving average of $282.79.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

