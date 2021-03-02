Royce & Associates LP Sells 3,666 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.12% of The Buckle worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Buckle by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,699,000 after purchasing an additional 781,060 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in The Buckle by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,569,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 631,400 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,873,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in The Buckle by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 67,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Buckle by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 64,662 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $105,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock worth $241,629 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

