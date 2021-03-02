Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.29% of Origin Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OBNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $832.85 million, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

