Royce & Associates LP Trims Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 54.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in RingCentral by 2.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in RingCentral by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in RingCentral by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $3,940,685.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,512 shares in the company, valued at $39,255,666.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,599 shares of company stock valued at $54,159,641. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $385.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.34 and a 200 day moving average of $327.60. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of -313.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNG. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.17.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

