Royce & Associates LP Trims Stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 45,782 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.74% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGLE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $321.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 8,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,044.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $80,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGLE. BTIG Research began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

