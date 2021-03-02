Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,456. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $12.28.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $91,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,300.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $195,170. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

