Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of NYSE RVT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.19. 227,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. Royce Value Trust has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper acquired 5,500 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $90,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

