RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Down 5.6%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.09. 1,307,999 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,041,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RES. Piper Sandler increased their price target on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RPC by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of RPC by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RPC by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

