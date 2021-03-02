Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.00

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.00 and traded as high as C$25.28. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$24.80, with a volume of 237,902 shares.

Several analysts have commented on RUS shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.74%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,200,000. Insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $326,345 in the last three months.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.