Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 37,629 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.89% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,589,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,151,000 after acquiring an additional 74,231 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $371.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

