Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.20% of Byline Bancorp worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,338 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BY opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

