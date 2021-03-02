Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Argo Group International worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

ARGO stock opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James upped their target price on Argo Group International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

