Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,587 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Commercial Metals worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,041,000 after acquiring an additional 721,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,924,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after buying an additional 166,920 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 792,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 608,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after buying an additional 196,326 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $10,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,116.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

