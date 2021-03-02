RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the January 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RWEOY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,271. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

