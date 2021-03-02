Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,492,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 189,290 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.66% of Ryanair worth $1,153,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 20,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

