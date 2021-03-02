Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Director Catherine Cusack Acquires 1,000 Shares

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Director Catherine Cusack acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $17,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $50,129.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SBRA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,355. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,852,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 990,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,327,000 after purchasing an additional 919,957 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after purchasing an additional 765,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

