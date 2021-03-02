SAFE DEAL (SFD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $88,099.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $2.30 or 0.00004808 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $400,828.74 and approximately $88,099.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00498178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00075712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00078918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00079738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.65 or 0.00469952 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

