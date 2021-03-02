Safe Haven Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $10.18 million and $1.33 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

