Safe Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Safe has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000687 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $66,585.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001137 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.