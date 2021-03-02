Safe (SAFE) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.43 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, Safe has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $70,285.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001125 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.