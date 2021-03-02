SafeCapital Price Hits $0.0393 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $72,759.23 and $264.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005003 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 80.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001858 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000756 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.