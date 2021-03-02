Safex Token Hits One Day Volume of $12,360.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Safex Token has a total market cap of $25.34 million and $12,360.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token token can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Safex Token has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000530 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 197.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

