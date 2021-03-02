Safran’s (SAFRY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SAFRY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

SAFRY stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 72,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,397. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.51. Safran has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

