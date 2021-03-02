SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CFO Jason Ream Sells 15,000 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CFO Jason Ream sold 15,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $880,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,775.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SAIL traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $59.22. 1,962,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,094. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,975.02 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

