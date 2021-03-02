SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Insider Matt Mills Sells 8,192 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,202.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SAIL traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.22. 1,962,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5,916.08 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.13. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.