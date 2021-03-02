Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAXPY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SAXPY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.12. 27,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $23.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

