Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Up 6.3%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.42. 1,769,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,191,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAND. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

