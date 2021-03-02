Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce $30.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.80 million to $31.90 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $13.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 132%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $115.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $189.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $128.01 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

In related news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 161,549 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGMO opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $19.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

