Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to announce sales of $30.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.90 million and the lowest is $28.80 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $13.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $115.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $189.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $128.01 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGMO. TheStreet lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In other news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 70.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 161,549 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGMO opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.97.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

