Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.67% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average of $132.11. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

