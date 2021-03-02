Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 5,186 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 169,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Truist upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.21.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.08. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

