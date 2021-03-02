Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 6,514 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

PKG opened at $135.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.