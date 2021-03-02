Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after acquiring an additional 176,216 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,847 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $108.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

