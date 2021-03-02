Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $251,638.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,928.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,321 shares of company stock worth $3,611,451. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI stock opened at $158.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $164.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Truist boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.