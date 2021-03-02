Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 3,466 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 468,352 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 487,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,587,000 after acquiring an additional 302,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Realty Income by 195.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 367,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after buying an additional 242,799 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on O shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

