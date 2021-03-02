Scala (XLA) One Day Volume Tops $5,330.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. Scala has a market cap of $2.32 million and $5,330.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00498178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00075712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00078918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00079738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.65 or 0.00469952 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,541,829,259 coins and its circulating supply is 9,741,829,259 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.