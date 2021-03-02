Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Position Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Schneider National worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Schneider National by 4,130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 184,390 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Schneider National stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

