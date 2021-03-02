Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Lessened by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,339 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. 32,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,824. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

