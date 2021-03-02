Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.59

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.59 and last traded at $47.27, with a volume of 109276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.35.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the third quarter worth $216,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.