SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

SCPL traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

