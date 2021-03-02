SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock Price Down 6.4%

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s stock price was down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $18.02. Approximately 1,206,758 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 764,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SciPlay by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SciPlay by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 922,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 832,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 109,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 422,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

