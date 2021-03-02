Scorum Coins (SCR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,197.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $253,114.97 and approximately $3,197.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar. One Scorum Coins token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.23 or 0.00513144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00076049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00079155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.14 or 0.00476202 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Scorum Coins Token Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 tokens. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Scorum Coins Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.