Scotiabank Trims AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Target Price to $28.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s current price.

AU has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Shares of AU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 112,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 628,413 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 56,662 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $2,981,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $1,311,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,101,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,166,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

