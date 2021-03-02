Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Update

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 178.0% from the January 28th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SEEMF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 184,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,787. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. Seeing Machines has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.