Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Update

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 178.0% from the January 28th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of SEEMF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 184,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,787. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. Seeing Machines has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.20.
About Seeing Machines
